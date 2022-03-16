1 killed, 2 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A person was killed, and two people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.
- A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.
- In non-fatal shootings, one person was in custody after a man was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenueabout 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police say the incident appears to be domestic. A weapon was recovered, officials said. Officers took a person into custody and charges were pending.
One other person was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.
Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
The Latest
Grant, who also produced offensively down the stretch last season, said last month he hoped to re-sign with the Bears.
Morrow was a starter in Las Vegas and could fit alongside Roquan Smith with the Bears.
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired from the Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order.
The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.