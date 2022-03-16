The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 2 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 16, 2022 03:31 AM
1 killed, 2 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed, and two people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.
  • In non-fatal shootings, one person was in custody after a man was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenueabout 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police say the incident appears to be domestic. A weapon was recovered, officials said. Officers took a person into custody and charges were pending.

One other person was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

