Man shot in West Rogers Park; 1 in custody

One person was in custody after a man was shot Tuesday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.
The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Bell Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
Police say the incident appears to be domestic.
A weapon was recovered, officials said.
Officers took a person into custody and charges were pending.
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
The Latest
“We are all sad right now. Little Village is sad,” said Baltazar Enriquez, a community organizer.
“I’m happier than I’ve been in so long, and I thank God every day for that blessing,” says McEntire.
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised Chicagoans to enjoy the sense of normalcy — but to be ready for mitigations to return in case of another surge. Arwady added any such move would just be “temporary,” and “hopefully, it’s not something we’ll need again.”
Poles needs to replenish the roster and support QB Justin Fields, but not at the risk of cramping his massive opportunity in 2023.
White Sox right-hander builds up strength in lower half