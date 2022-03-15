The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Man shot in West Rogers Park; 1 in custody

 March 15, 2022 08:53 PM
One person was in custody after a man was shot Tuesday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Bell Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic.

A weapon was recovered, officials said.

Officers took a person into custody and charges were pending.

