Wednesday, March 23, 2022
2 dead, 2 wounded in South Shore shooting

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 05:05 PM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

Two men were killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in South Shore.

They were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

Deshawn Champion, 32, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Another man, 23, was taken to the hospital and also pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The third man, 31, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. Another 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said no one was in custody.

