11-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting

An 11-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

He was on the street about 2:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Police said detectives were questioning a person of interest, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No charges have been announced.

