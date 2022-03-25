Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale

A convenience store was robbed early Friday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

A male offender wearing a mask entered the store in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue about 1:10 a.m. and went behind the counter as he produced a handgun, Chicago police said.

He took various items and fled through the back door, police said.

No one was hurt in the attack.

Area detectives were investigating.