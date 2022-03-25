The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale

No one was hurt in the attack.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 25, 2022 03:58 AM
SHARE Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale
Police_Tape_1__20_.jpg

A convenience store was robbed March 25, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A convenience store was robbed early Friday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

A male offender wearing a mask entered the store in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue about 1:10 a.m. and went behind the counter as he produced a handgun, Chicago police said.

He took various items and fled through the back door, police said.

No one was hurt in the attack.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
11 shot in Chicago Thursday
3 women hurt, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting
Taxi driver shoots attempted carjacker in Austin
No overall ban on pols using campaign funds to pay criminal defense lawyers, state’s top court rules
Judge questions constitutionality of resentencing law as prosecutors ask him to reconsider case of convicted burglar
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
The Latest
90
Crime
11 shot in Chicago Thursday
In one of the attacks, three women were shot and wounded, one critically, in South Shore.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 02:39 AM
Delia.jpg
Blackhawks
Collin Delia’s long Blackhawks journey leads to special moment: Beating hometown Kings
Delia — a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California — made 43 saves Thursday in just his second NHL start of the season as the Hawks won 4-3 in a shootout.
By Ben Pope
March 25, 2022 01:22 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 25, 2022 12:01 AM
Artist Naïla Opiangah and Chance the Rapper are photographed at his “House of Kicks” space in Chicago, where they created “Child of God,” a new song and visual art piece.
Music
Chance the Rapper unveils new song, artwork collaboration for ‘Child of God’
Standing before the crowd in the Museum of Contemporary Art’s first-floor hall, Chance the Rapper and visual artist Naïla Opiangah introduced the project, with Opiangah dubbing it “the right way to look at what empowerment is.”
By Matt Moore
March 24, 2022 11:00 PM
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Bears to sign QB Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal
Former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian is coming back to the Chicago area. Thursday night, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent Mike McCartney said on social media.
By Patrick Finley
March 24, 2022 10:45 PM