Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale

A convenience store was robbed early Friday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
A male offender wearing a mask entered the store in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue about 1:10 a.m. and went behind the counter as he produced a handgun, Chicago police said.
He took various items and fled through the back door, police said.
No one was hurt in the attack.
Area detectives were investigating.
