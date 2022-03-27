Man shot and critically wounded following argument in South Austin; 1 in custody
A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side.
A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, Chicago police said.
The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said.
The younger man was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate.
