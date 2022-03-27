The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot and critically wounded following argument in South Austin; 1 in custody

A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 27, 2022 12:17 AM
SHARE Man shot and critically wounded following argument in South Austin; 1 in custody
Police_Tape_1__20_.jpg

A man was shot following an argument March 26, 2022 in South Austin.

A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side.

A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The younger man was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 14, from Chicago shot during car chase in Oak Lawn
Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park
Chicago Heights man who left threatening voicemails ‘did not do so in a vacuum,’ lawyers argue
4 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago Friday
Charges pending against CTA worker seen on video allegedly shooting man at Red Line station
Boy shot and wounded by Sauk Village police officer after resisting arrest
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 27, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 27, 2022 12:01 AM
Zach8.jpg
Bulls
Bulls pick up timely victory against Cavaliers
It was an ugly game from start to finish, but the Bulls held on to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
By Joe Cowley
March 26, 2022 10:08 PM
A 14-year-old boy was shot March 26, 2022 in Oak Lawn.
Crime
Boy, 14, from Chicago shot during car chase in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn police squad car hit by stray bullet while responding, but no injuries reported to officers.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 26, 2022 09:29 PM
Vooch3.jpg
Bulls
Don’t forget ‘Vooch,’ Bulls big man and coach Billy Donovan say
While most of the first half of the season was filled with inconsistency by Vucevic, he’s been a better shooter the last month. Now it’s up to his teammates to search him out so he can make life easier for them.
By Joe Cowley
March 26, 2022 08:31 PM
Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner goes way back with teammate Nick Madrigal. File photo.
Cubs
Why sharing Wrigley Field with Nick Madrigal would mean ‘a lot’ to Cubs’ Nico Hoerner
As the spring has progressed, the Cubs’ middle infield picture has become clearer.
By Maddie Lee
March 26, 2022 08:09 PM