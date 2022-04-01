The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View

The man, between 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A man was found dead on the Red Line tracks April 1, 2022.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was found dead Friday morning on the CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View on the North Side.

The man, between 25 to 30, was found unresponsive by a train conductor on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

He had sustained major head trauma and was pronounced dead by fire officials at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Red, Brown and Purple Line trains were experiencing delays due to police activity, CTA said on Twitter.

