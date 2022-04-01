Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View

A man was found dead Friday morning on the CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View on the North Side.
The man, between 25 to 30, was found unresponsive by a train conductor on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m., Chicago police said.
He had sustained major head trauma and was pronounced dead by fire officials at the scene, police said.
Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Red, Brown and Purple Line trains were experiencing delays due to police activity, CTA said on Twitter.
