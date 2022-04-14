Teen boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The teen boy was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the index finger and was taken in good condition to Comers Children’s Hospital, police said.
No arrests were made.
