Friday, April 15, 2022
14-year-old boy among 2 people killed, 5 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

The teen was found fatally shot in Homan Square on the West Side.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded April 14, 2022 in citywide shootings.

A 14-year-old boy was among two people killed, and five others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • Maleek Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said, adding that detectives were actively investigating at the scene.
  • A man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, police said. He was driven by a friend to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
  • A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. The teen boy was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the index finger and was taken in good condition to Comers Children’s Hospital, police said.

At least four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Three men were killed and five other people were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

