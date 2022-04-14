Teen found fatally shot in Homan Square alley

A teen boy was found fatally shot Thursday in Homan Square on the West Side.

The boy, about 14-year-old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said, adding that detectives were actively investigating at the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

