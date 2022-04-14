The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Teen found fatally shot in Homan Square alley

The boy, about 14 years old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was shot April 14, 2022, in Homan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

A teen boy was found fatally shot Thursday in Homan Square on the West Side.

The boy, about 14-year-old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said, adding that detectives were actively investigating at the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

