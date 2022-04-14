Teen found fatally shot in Homan Square alley

A teen boy was found fatally shot Thursday in Homan Square on the West Side.
The boy, about 14-year-old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said, adding that detectives were actively investigating at the scene.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
After killing parents in Uptown senior home, man returned for well-being check with cops, prosecutors said
Man arrested for breaking windows of 80 vehicles at Schaumburg dealership, two other dealerships also hit: police
The Latest
Freedom is not free, and the price of grabbing the best defense against ignorance and oppression will set you back an extra buck on weekdays.
If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing to the streaming service.
They aren’t just tiny moments that bring joy or happiness. They also can spark ease, relaxation, safety, connection or a feeling the world is OK even if just for a fleeting moment.
Major League Baseball projects Opening Day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10% from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.
There will be plenty of cheers, and perhaps some grumbling from those still coming to grips with the idea that their favorite baseball team isn’t quite the same,