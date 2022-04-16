7 wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in shootings in Chicago Friday

At least seven people were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, in citywide shootings Friday.



The teen boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in shootings minutes apart early Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side. A man, 37, was walking outside in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the legs and groin, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said. About 10 minutes later, a man, 36, was shot sitting on his porch about a mile south in the 300 block of West 114th Street, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was in fair condition.

About an hour earlier, a man was riding his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone in a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

At least three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and five people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

