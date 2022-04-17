The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman wounded during shootout at West Pullman restaurant

She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was wounded during a shootout April 17, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday morning at a West Pullman restaurant on the Far South Side.

Two people began arguing inside the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:45 a.m. when one male walked outside and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The other male returned fire from inside and a 26-year-old woman waiting to order was struck in the forearm, police said.

She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

