Woman wounded during shootout at West Pullman restaurant

A woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday morning at a West Pullman restaurant on the Far South Side.
Two people began arguing inside the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:45 a.m. when one male walked outside and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The other male returned fire from inside and a 26-year-old woman waiting to order was struck in the forearm, police said.
She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, police said.
Officers were responding to a domestic call in the 7800 block of South Ashland about 1:30 a.m. when the dog attempted to bite one officer, police said.
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, police said. He is in fair condition.