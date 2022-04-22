Man critically wounded in Pullman shooting; CPD confirms officers involved
It was initially unclear who had shot the man, who was near 113th Street and Langley Avenue when shots were fired. But the Chicago Police Department confirmed officers were involved in the incident.
A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting Friday night in Pullman on the Far South Side.
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was near 113th Street and Langley Avenue when shots were fired, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Chicago police spokesman confirmed in a Tweet that police officers were involved in the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear who shot the man.
Check back for details on this developing story.
