3 shot Monday in Chicago

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.

A 22-year-old man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., the man was standing in an alley in the 600 block of West 116th Place, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in fair condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Two others were wounded in separate shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and eighteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

