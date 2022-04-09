The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found shot to death in McKinley Park

The man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in McKinley Park
Police_Tape_1__24_.jpg

A man was found fatally shot April 8, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Friday night in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

The man is the first person to be killed in the McKinley Park community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the area in each of the last two years.

Next Up In Crime
Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
2 shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Woodlawn
Man stabbed in Loop train station, attackers in custody
Chicago police announce ‘take down’ of West Side gang
Fraud suspect in Chicago asks judge to be released to ‘join Ukraine in its war with Russia’
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, April 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago police released video of a fatal shooting Mar. 7, 2022, in Englewood.
News
Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store
The video shows the gunman entering a store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue on Mar. 7, leaving, then returning minutes later and opening fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker, left, and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, square off in a debate in 2018.
Springfield
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
Asked why the governor turned to a high-ranking former Rauner staffer for the appointment, Pritzker’s spokeswoman pointed to Rodger Heaton’s background. “The board has specific requirements for party and region,” Jordan Abudayyeh said. “He expressed interest and has the right qualifications to serve.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.
News
2 shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Woodlawn
A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach11.jpg
Sports Saturday
Embarrassments continue to pile up for Bulls with one game left
Getting blown out by Miami, Milwaukee and Boston recently is one thing, but not showing up for the first half against Charlotte on Friday in the last home game of the regular season? Inexcusable.
By Joe Cowley
 