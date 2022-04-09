Man found shot to death in McKinley Park

A man was found shot to death Friday night in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.
The man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
The man is the first person to be killed in the McKinley Park community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the area in each of the last two years.
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
The Latest
The video shows the gunman entering a store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue on Mar. 7, leaving, then returning minutes later and opening fire.
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
Asked why the governor turned to a high-ranking former Rauner staffer for the appointment, Pritzker’s spokeswoman pointed to Rodger Heaton’s background. “The board has specific requirements for party and region,” Jordan Abudayyeh said. “He expressed interest and has the right qualifications to serve.”
A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead
Getting blown out by Miami, Milwaukee and Boston recently is one thing, but not showing up for the first half against Charlotte on Friday in the last home game of the regular season? Inexcusable.