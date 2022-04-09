Man found shot to death in McKinley Park

A man was found shot to death Friday night in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

The man is the first person to be killed in the McKinley Park community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the area in each of the last two years.

