Thursday, June 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot in Pullman home

A bullet came through a window and struck the teen in the hand, police said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 8, 2021, on the South Side.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in a Pullman home late Wednesday night.

The teen boy was in a home about 11:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone outside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A bullet came through a window and struck the teen in the hand, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

