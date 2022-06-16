14-year-old boy shot in Pullman home

A 14-year-old boy was shot in a Pullman home late Wednesday night.
The teen boy was in a home about 11:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone outside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A bullet came through a window and struck the teen in the hand, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
