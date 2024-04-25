The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Crime News

Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction is overturned. Here's why and what happens next.

The decision by New York’s highest court to overturn the rape conviction of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reopened a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began in 2017 and helped launch the #MeToo movement.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction is overturned. Here's why and what happens next.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. New York’s highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.

Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK — The decision by New York’s highest court to overturn the rape conviction of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reopened a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began in 2017 and helped launch the #MeToo movement.

Here’s what you need to know about why Weinstein’s rape conviction was thrown out and what happens next:

Why was the conviction tossed?

New York’s Court of Appeals found the trial judge in the rape case prejudiced Weinstein with “egregious” improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that Weinstein wasn’t charged with.

In its 4-3 decision, the court’s majority said it was an “abuse of judicial discretion” for Judge James Burke to allow testimony from these other women about “loathsome alleged bad acts and despicable behavior.”

“Without question, this is appalling, shameful, repulsive conduct that could only diminish defendant’s character before the jury,” they said.

Weinstein’s attorney Arthur Aidala had argued that Burke also swayed the trial by giving prosecutors permission to confront Weinstein, if he chose to testify, about his past history.

He said Weinstein wanted to testify but opted not to because he would have had to answer questions about more than two-dozen alleged acts of misbehavior dating back four decades, including fighting with his movie producer brother, flipping over a table in anger, snapping at waiters and yelling at his assistants.

Will Weinstein be released?

Weinstein, 72, will remain imprisoned because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Weinstein has been serving time in New York, most recently at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

What happens next?

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has indicated it plans to retry Weinstein, which means his accusers could be forced to retell their stories on the witness stand.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” the prosecutors’ statement said.

Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of criminal sex acts involving forced oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends any sexual activity was consensual.

Related

Next Up In Crime
Scam calls asking for money are serious business; authorities believe one was tied to an Ohio death.
Four armed robberies in downtown Chicago in 30 minutes
Southwest Side man charged with luring 14-year-old girl walking home from school
Arizona indicts 18 in case over 2020 election in Arizona, including Giuliani and Meadows
Northwestern hazing scandal lawsuits are consolidated
Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore
The Latest
Northwestern students set up a protest camp on Deering Meadow on Thursday morning.
Israel-Hamas War
Northwestern students set up protest encampment, call out university censorship of pro-Palestinian speech
Students linked arms and formed a line against police after Northwestern leaders said the tent encampment violated university policy.
By Isabel Funk
 
Chicago police officers surround Dexter Reed's SUV.
Dexter Reed Shooting
Dexter Reed was shot 13 times in deadly gunfight with Chicago police, autopsy shows
The oversight agency investigating the shooting has reported that four officers fired nearly 100 rounds at Reed after he shot another officer in the wrist March 21 in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street.
By Tom Schuba
 
Elvis-Crespo-Miche-Festival
La Voz Chicago
2024 Miche Festival Lineup announced: Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan among the bill
The sixth annual Michelada Festival returns to Chicago’s South Side on July 13 and 14, with Oakwood Beach as its designated new venue.
By Andrea Flores
 
Scam Caller Uber Driver Killed
Commentary
Scam calls asking for money are serious business; authorities believe one was tied to an Ohio death.
The fatal shooting of an Uber driver, allegedly by an 81-year-old man, should set off alarms.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Alex Vlasic skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign Alex Vlasic to six-year contract, locking in defensive cornerstone
Vlasic, the Wilmette kid, will get to stay in Chicago long-term. His $4.6 million salary-cap hit could end up being a steal for the Hawks.
By Ben Pope
 