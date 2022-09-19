The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

CPD employee found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Dan Ryan Woods

The 55-year-old man worked as a detention aide in the Austin District on the West Side, according to sources and an alert from the Police Department.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE CPD employee found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Dan Ryan Woods
A CPD officer died Sept. 1, 2022, of an apparent suicide.

An employee of the Chicago Police Department was found dead Monday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sun-Times file

A civilian employee of the Chicago Police Department was found dead Monday in the Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The 55-year-old man was discovered around 7 a.m. at the forest preserve in the 8700 block of South Western Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Cook County sheriff’s office, which is investigating his death.He apparently shot himself.

An alert from CPD’s Crime Prevention and Information Center said he was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower back. The alert identified him as an employee of the Austin District on the West Side, and sources said he worked as a detention aide.

He hasn’t been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The cause and manner of his death haven’t been released.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown alerted department members of his death in an email later Monday.

“Please keep the department member’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Brown wrote.

At least five sworn officers have died by suicide this year, prompting criticism of the department’s policy of routinely canceling days off. On Aug. 30, Brown announced changes aimed at giving officers more free time — just a day after the city’s Inspector General Deborah Witzburg issued a scathing report showing the department scheduled nearly 1,200 officers to work at least 11 straight days earlier this year.

Two days after Brown’s announcement, 51-year-old Jason Arends became the latest Chicago cop to apparently die by suicide. He also worked in the Austin District.

Anyone with information about Monday’s death should call sheriff’s police detectives at (708) 865-4896.

Next Up In Crime
Despite downtown gridlock, Chicago’s top cop defends his response to caravans of revelers for Mexican Independence Day
Armed teen shot by Chicago police officer in Chicago Lawn, officials say
$363 million verdict against Sterigenics in first trial over toxic gas emissions: ‘It’s been a long four years,’ plaintiff says
Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded. A third of the victims were 17 or younger
Person found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
2 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
The Latest
Since Aug. 21, Seiya Suzuki is hitting .337/.406/.545. His 164 wRC+ is 24th in baseball for that period.
Cubs
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki looking good, thanks to late push
An upswing in the last month has positioned him among the better Cubs rookies of the expansion era, which started in 1961.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago City Council, meeting on May 29, 2019.
City Hall
Ald. Vasquez seeks to cap City Council pay raises
Ald. Andre Vasquez is not one of 17 council members who have declined the latest pay raise. But he’s not oblivious to the pre-election dilemma. In fact, he’s proposing a cap of 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is yes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers improved to 24-5 in his career against the Bears with his latest victory against them Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Bears
Sunday was just another Aaron Rodgers squeeze play
Unfortunately for Bears, longtime Packers QB’s relationship with them is one of predator vs. prey .
By Rick Telander
 
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney sits on the turf at Lambeau Field after a play in the game against the Packers last season.
Bears
Bears WR Darnell Mooney, TE Cole Kmet must be at forefront of passing game
Mooney and Kmet have a combined seven targets through two games. Can the Bears have a thriving passing attack without them leading the way? “No,” says coach Matt Eberflus.
By Jason Lieser
 
Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022.
Other Views
What’s a stake in Illinois, now that Indiana has made most abortions illegal
Indiana has joined surrounding states that also have abortion restrictions. In Illinois, we expect to see an additional 20,000 to 30,000 extra patients travel to our state for abortion care in the next year.
By Erica Hinz, MD
 