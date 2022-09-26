2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
One man, 39, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said. Another person was struck in the chest and died.
The medical examiner’s office determined that both deaths were homicides.
