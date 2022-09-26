The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, police said in a Facebook post.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-57 Oct. 14, 2019 in Posen.

Two people were shot and killed Sept. 25, 2022 in Posen.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.

One man, 39, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said. Another person was struck in the chest and died.

The medical examiner’s office determined that both deaths were homicides.

Next Up In Crime
‘Wicked Town’s specialty was violence’: Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang
Person shot by police after breaking into Homan Square facility through fire escape and pointing gun at cops: source
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutor
Chicago police release photos of couple who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
7 killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, 2 teens among 38 wounded
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman in West Loop
The Latest
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
‘Wicked Town’s specialty was violence’: Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang
Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee faces racketeering conspiracy charges in a trial that is expected to last several weeks and take jurors deep into the world of the Wicked Town street gang.
By Jon Seidel
 
The “Railroaders: Jack Delano’s Homefront Photography” exhibition, organized by Center for Railroad Photography &amp; Art and Chicago History Museum, in the renovated Pullman Exhibit Hall.
Pullman
Exhibit on Chicago railroad workers pulls into Pullman
“Railroaders,” a joint project of the Chicago History Museum and the Center for Railroad Photography & Art, is on display at through the end of the year at Pullman Exhibit Hall.
By Mariah Rush
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws in the second quarter Sunday.
Bears
Film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ 2 interceptions
At the end of a long, ugly day that nonetheless ended in a 23-20 win against the Texans, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was asked what bothered him the most about his own performance Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears running back David Montgomery as he left the field because of a knee/ankle injury.
Bears
Bears’ Matt Eberflus maintains ‘day-to-day’ status for injured RB David Montgomery
He said it was plausible that Montgomery could play this week against the Giants.
By Jason Lieser
 
Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.
Afternoon Edition
Boy dies after being pushed off Navy Pier, shots fired at CPD facility and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 