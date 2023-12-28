The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Family seeks justice for ride-hailing driver shot, killed in Austin

Adriana Arocha-Duque, 34, who sought asylum in the U.S. from Venezuela in 2017, was found shot to death in her SUV Tuesday evening in Austin. No one is in custody.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
   
Adriana Arocha-Duque and her beloved dog, Hunter, on Christmas Eve.

After spending Christmas Day with her family, Adriana Arocha-Duque decided to launch her ride-hailing app and work as a driver for a few hours.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, she checked in with her relatives and said she would meet them for lunch the next day. She never arrived.

Arocha-Duque, 34, was found in the driver’s seat of her black Chevy Tahoe with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street in Austin, according to a police report.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A witness told police they heard gunshots, and video footage from neighbors showed four people fleeing from Arocha-Duque’s vehicle, according to police, who added that the incident appeared to have been a robbery.

Jose, Arocha-Duque’s nephew, said the family was “destroyed” when they were informed of her death.

“She was a hard worker, she had a strong personality and could be stubborn at times,” said Jose, who asked to be identified only by his first name for safety concerns.

“This is a very difficult time for us,” he said.

Jose said Arocha-Duque lived in Belmont-Cragin, and though she didn’t have children she treated her dog, Hunter, as if he were her own flesh and blood.

Jose, 23, thought of Arocha-Duque as more of a sister. When the family didn’t hear from her Wednesday morning, they began a frantic search.

“We tried to call her. Her dog was locked in her home. We didn’t have keys; we tried to get in through the window,” Jose said. “Police told us what had happened a few hours later.”

Arocha-Duque is part of a large Venezuelan family and had six siblings, Jose said. Her parents, who were in Venezuela, are returning this weekend.

Arocha-Duque arrived in the United States in 2017 seeking asylum, according to Jose. She had been living in Chicago for about three years.

“We want justice to be done,” Jose said.

“Our hearts go out to this rideshare driver, because we know it could have been any one of us. Violence against drivers and delivery workers is on the rise, and it’s terrifying — which is why rideshare drivers in Chicago and across the country are organizing for change,” Justice for App Workers Midwest wrote in a statement. “We deserve to be safe at work.”

The group has called for additional safety measures nationwide, including a requirement that passengers use their real names and a better in-app alert system.

Another driver was killed while on the job this month in Austin.

Mohammed Al Hejoj was driving his black 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with four passengers in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 3 when a witness saw the car stop, then heard several gunshots and spotted four passengers jumping out and fleeing.

Al Hejoj, 39, a longtime ride-hail driver, was killed.

The following week, Al Hejoj’s family joined drivers with Chicago Gig Alliance to demand better pay and improved safety.

Last month, Tramon Thomas, 31, was killed and his brother, Terrance Thomas Jr., 32, wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park as they were delivering food for Uber Eats.

Chicago Gig Alliance, which advocates for gig workers in the city, continues to call on the City Council to pass the Chicago Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance aimed at improving safety, working conditions and wages for drivers.

Lyft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

