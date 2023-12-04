Motorist fatally shot in Austin

A man is dead after being shot while driving in the Austin neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

A witness told police he saw five men in a car traveling in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue about 5:40 p.m. The witness saw the car stop, then heard several gunshots and spotted the four passengers jump out of the car and flee, police said.

The driver, Mohammed K. Al Hijoj, 39, had been shot multiple times and he was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday for Al Hijoj, of the 3800 block of North Pacific Avenue, the office said.

Police recovered a handgun a few feet away from the car.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

