The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Motorist fatally shot in Austin

The man, 39, was in a car with four other men when he was shot in the 1700 block of North Lotus Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Motorist fatally shot in Austin
CPD_05.JPG

Sun-Times file photo

A man is dead after being shot while driving in the Austin neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

A witness told police he saw five men in a car traveling in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue about 5:40 p.m. The witness saw the car stop, then heard several gunshots and spotted the four passengers jump out of the car and flee, police said.

The driver, Mohammed K. Al Hijoj, 39, had been shot multiple times and he was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday for Al Hijoj, of the 3800 block of North Pacific Avenue, the office said.

Police recovered a handgun a few feet away from the car.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Fire crews return as blaze reignites at historic Swift mansion in Bronzeville
Chicago woman charged in DUI hit-and-run death of Edgewater cyclist
Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel
21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder
Boy, 16, shot in South Chicago
9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket
There’s no response to texts three months after the uncomfortable vacation.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Philip Jordan with beautitul buck steelhead caught and released Thanksgiving at Diversey Harbor. Provided photo
Sports
Bucking the Thanksgiving trend for a buck steelhead on the Chicago lakefront
Philip Jordan sought a different path than perch fishing Thanksgiving on the Chicago lakefront. It paid off a steelhead.
By Dale Bowman
 
In this photo taken Jan. 11, 2012, the Illinois River flows past the east entrance to Starved Rock State Park near Ottawa, Ill. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is considering a controversial proposal for a sand mine adjacent to the park’s eastern boundary. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)
Letters to the Editor
Italian-born explorer Henri de Tonti is important to Illinois history
Copies of Tonti’s journals are available in the Library of Congress and the Newberry Library. Tonti even had a Chicago Public School named after him, but it has since been renamed to reflect the Hispanic majority in the Southwest Side neighborhood.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The R2-D2 robot (left) stands alongside Anthony Daniels (as C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) during the filming of “The Star Wars Holiday Special” in 1978.
Movies and TV
‘A Disturbance in the Force’: Amusing doc shows some love for awful ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’
There’s no defending the half-witted, scruffy-looking TV show that aired only once, but new movie gives the bomb some affection while putting it in context.
By Richard Roeper
 
Naomi Davis, founder and CEO of Blacks in Green, poses for a portrait at the Green Living Room at 6431 S. Cottage Grove Woodlawn, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Business
New discount rate system a ‘game changer’ for Chicagoans struggling with heating bills, advocates say
The new system was approved as part of the decision that also saw regulators cut a rate hike requested by Peoples Gas from $402 million down to about $301 million.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 