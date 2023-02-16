The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
CPD officer who shot fleeing suspect in 2018 in South Shore faces dismissal

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown pushed for a 15-day suspension for Officer Shawn Bryant, but a police oversight board member overruled him Thursday.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters

File photo

A Chicago police officer who shot a fleeing suspect during a foot pursuit in 2018 in South Shore is facing dismissal.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that Officer Shawn Bryant be discharged from the department in August for violating police department policy regarding deadly force, failing to fully load his firearm and failing to activate his body camera in a timely manner.

But Chicago Police Supt. David Brown only agreed with two of the allegations and disagreed with COPA’s claim that Bryant violated department policy. Brown recommended a 15-day suspension instead.

Chicago Police Board member Mareile Cusack sided with COPA during a board meeting Thursday, ruling the superintendent did not meet the burden to overturn the recommendation. Now, a disciplinary proceeding will move forward that will determine Bryant’s future on the force.

The investigation into Bryant’s conduct stemmed from an incident on March 9, 2018, near 72nd Street and Merrill Avenue, according to Cusack’s written ruling.

Bryant and other officers were patrolling the area after a series of aggravated robberies. Two males who matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects took off running when they saw the officers.

Bryant and his partner got out of their vehicle and chased one of the males. During the chase, Bryant fired his gun twice, striking the male once. Officers placed the male under arrest and recovered a gun from his pocket. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Department policy states “deadly force may not be used on a fleeing person unless the subject poses an imminent threat.”

The case will now go to the full Chicago Police Board, which will hold evidentiary hearings and decide the officer’s fate.

