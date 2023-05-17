Man shot to death in Burnside
About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.
About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days
The Latest
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
The agreement between Chicago Public Media, the paper’s owner, and the Chicago News Guild provides for raises and improvements in company benefits.
Johnson administration distances itself from $12 billion tax plan co-written by member of transition team
The plan by the Action Center on Race & the Economy and the People’s Unity Platform “has nothing to do with what we’re trying to do,” said Jason Lee, a senior advisor to Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor’s approach, Lee said, involves “sober analysis of what might be feasible.”
Food, drinks, music and community flow freely at these Chicago-area festivals and events.
The memory is the perfect example of the word “bittersweet.’’