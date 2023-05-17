The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death in Burnside

About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot to death May 17, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

