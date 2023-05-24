The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Man steals backhoe for 10-mile drive to Illinois airport to catch flight, authorities say

A Carbondale man is accused of stealing a backhoe from a work site, driving it to an airport and getting on a flight.

By  Associated Press
   
MARION, Ill. — A southern Illinois man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing a backhoe to drive about 10 miles to an airport to catch a flight, authorities said.

Security camera footage shows a Carbondale man arriving at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois atop a backhoe and leaving it in the airport parking lot Thursday, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said.

Footage captured the man walking across the street from the lot to the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case, the sheriff’s office said.

The owner of the backhoe arrived at the airport a short time later and identified the equipment as belonging to his company, the sheriff’s office said. The owner said the machine, typically used to move large debris, had been parked at a job site.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (center), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (left) and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (right) discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;
Springfield
Pritzker, Democratic leaders take victory lap for reaching budget deal — and only drag their feet a bit in actually filing bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced agreement on a budget they said was balanced “without gimmicks.” Six hours later, Democrats filed the legislation, which must still pass both chambers before the governor can sign it.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Tape and barricades block off the destroyed remains of the Chapel of Resurrected Christ at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Des Plaines, Ill.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Woman charged in fire that damaged Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
The blaze caused more than$78,000 in damage to the shrine, a sacred site to many Chicago-area Catholics.
By Mohammad Samra and Mary Norkol
 
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after a double play to end the eighth inning in the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
Marcus Stroman’s efficiency carries Cubs to second straight win against the Mets
Notes: Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will start Thursday, manager David Ross announced after the game.
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - American poet Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. The poem written for Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list for elementary-aged students at a school in South Florida after a complaint by one parent. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Gorman vowed to fight back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB310
Nation/World
Amanda Gorman’s poem for Biden’s inauguration banned by Florida school
A parent’s complaint led to the poem, ‘The Hill We Climb,’ being placed a restricted list by an elementary school. ‘I’m gutted,’ the poet said in a Facebook post.
By Freida Frisaro | Associated Press
 
merlin_113605992.jpg
Chicago History
Group hopes to restore Chicago Harbor Lighthouse, preserve it for future generations
Friends of the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse hopes to partner with schools and other organizations to bring children from under-served communities to the aging icon in the lake.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 