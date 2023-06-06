The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Suspect arrested after missing woman found slain in Logan Square apartment, a block from where she lived

The man was taken into custody after Brittany Battaglia, 33, was discovered in an apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Brittany Battaglia

A suspect has been arrested after a missing woman was found murdered Monday night in a Logan Square apartment just a block from where she lived.

The man was taken into custody after Brittany Battaglia, 33, was discovered in an apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the police department.

An autopsy found she had suffered “multiple incised wounds” and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Battaglia was last seen Friday heading to her boyfriend’s home down the street from where she lived, according to her family. When she did not return home, her roommate alerted her brother AJ Battaglia, who said he woke up the rest of the family.

The brother pleaded for information over the weekend, sharing missing person alerts across social media. He said concern grew when Battaglia never boarded a flight she had scheduled Monday for a work trip to California.

On Monday night, the family learned she had been found dead at the boyfriend’s home.

“Brittany was such a kind person and didn’t deserve this,” AJ Battaglia wrote on Facebook. “She was the best sister I could ever ask for.”

Battaglia grew up in the northwest suburbs but had lived in the city for the past three years. She worked as a cosmetologist and esthetician but was also an artist, according to her family.

“She was a happy person,” Battaglia told the Sun-Times. “She was loved by all.”

No charges have been announced against the suspect, who was arrested in 2009 and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted murder. He entered a guilty plea in 2011 but details were not immediately available in court records.

Next Up In Crime
Body found in car in Roseland
5 in car fleeing Englewood shooting in custody; 2 men wounded
Woman killed in Austin mass shooting mourned: ‘She always wanted to help people’
Two men wounded in Little Italy shooting
Woman killed in Highland Park hit-and-run was a ‘volunteer for the good of mankind,’ her father says
J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-Chicago police detective and crime-prevention guru, dead at 80
The Latest
Some sharp-eyed users of flight tracking apps noticed a United trip Monday from O’Hare to Midway.
Transportation
A flight from O’Hare to Midway? Yes, but don’t try to buy a ticket
Some users of flight tracking apps noticed one flight that seemed too unusual to be true: A 20-mile United Airlines flight from O’Hare to Midway on Monday. It was just the airline repositioning a charter flight.
By David Struett
 
Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, left, shakes hands with President and CEO Kevin Warren.
Bears
Bears are doing business in a new way
Team president Kevin Warren isn’t running the franchise like the Halas/McCaskey mom-and-pop operation Chicago is used to.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Cottonwood fluff covers the ground Tuesday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park.
Environment
Chicago blanketed by white cottonwood tree fluff in a banner year for the stuff
The excessive fluff might have something to do with last year’s weather. The trees — among Chicago’s most common — are producing far more seeds than usual.
By Ellery Jones
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Make NASCAR’s street race better, the Chicago way
A reader from Belmont-Cragin has some ideas to make NASCAR’s upcoming street course race a true Chicago driving experience.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Car radios were among the various products from Motorola’s past on display in the company’s archives, as seen in this photo from 2006.
Columnists
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
As automakers ponder dropping AM radio, and Congress considers stopping them, a look back on the technology’s deep roots in Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 