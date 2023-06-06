Suspect arrested after missing woman found slain in Logan Square apartment, a block from where she lived

A suspect has been arrested after a missing woman was found murdered Monday night in a Logan Square apartment just a block from where she lived.

The man was taken into custody after Brittany Battaglia, 33, was discovered in an apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the police department.

An autopsy found she had suffered “multiple incised wounds” and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Battaglia was last seen Friday heading to her boyfriend’s home down the street from where she lived, according to her family. When she did not return home, her roommate alerted her brother AJ Battaglia, who said he woke up the rest of the family.

The brother pleaded for information over the weekend, sharing missing person alerts across social media. He said concern grew when Battaglia never boarded a flight she had scheduled Monday for a work trip to California.

On Monday night, the family learned she had been found dead at the boyfriend’s home.

“Brittany was such a kind person and didn’t deserve this,” AJ Battaglia wrote on Facebook. “She was the best sister I could ever ask for.”

Battaglia grew up in the northwest suburbs but had lived in the city for the past three years. She worked as a cosmetologist and esthetician but was also an artist, according to her family.

“She was a happy person,” Battaglia told the Sun-Times. “She was loved by all.”

No charges have been announced against the suspect, who was arrested in 2009 and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted murder. He entered a guilty plea in 2011 but details were not immediately available in court records.

