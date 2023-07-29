1 killed, 2 wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the face about 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police. An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso as he was getting out of a car in the block and a 24-year-old woman who was driving nearby was struck in the foot.

Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was listed in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released and no one was in custody.

