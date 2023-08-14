The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
4 wounded in shooting near Clark and Division streets

Police were seeking a gunman who fled in black car after the attack late Sunday in the 100 block of West Division Street, police said.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

Four people were recovering early Monday after being shot in the entertainment district near Clark and Division streets on the city’s Near North Side.

About 11:45 p.m. Sunday., an assailant fired shots at a group of people in the 100 block of West Division Street, hitting three men and one woman before speeding away in a black car.

All four including a 28-year-old man who was in critical condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were all shot in the legs and were listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

