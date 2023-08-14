4 wounded in shooting near Clark and Division streets
Police were seeking a gunman who fled in black car after the attack late Sunday in the 100 block of West Division Street, police said.
Four people were recovering early Monday after being shot in the entertainment district near Clark and Division streets on the city’s Near North Side.
About 11:45 p.m. Sunday., an assailant fired shots at a group of people in the 100 block of West Division Street, hitting three men and one woman before speeding away in a black car.
All four including a 28-year-old man who was in critical condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, were taken to Stroger Hospital.
A 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were all shot in the legs and were listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
