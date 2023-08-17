The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

CPD officer gets one-year suspension for role in 2020 shooting of unarmed man on Red Line platform

Former Supt. David Brown had recommended Officers Bernard Butler and Melvina Bogard be fired. Bogard resigned from CPD before a disciplinary hearing was held.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE CPD officer gets one-year suspension for role in 2020 shooting of unarmed man on Red Line platform
Chicago Police Officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler struggle to arrest Ariel Roman at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in February 2020. After Roman wrestled free from Butler, Bogard shot him twice.

Chicago Police Officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler struggle to arrest Ariel Roman at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in February 2020. After Roman broke free from Butler and ran up an escalator, Bogard shot him twice, wounding him.

Chicago police

The Chicago Police Board voted Thursday to suspend an officer for one year for his role in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man during an arrest at a CTA Red Line station.

The board, during its monthly meeting at CPD headquarters, voted 5-4 in favor of suspending Officer Bernard Butler without pay.

Former Supt. David Brown had recommended Butler and his partner, former Officer Melvina Bogard, be fired in 2021.

Administrative charges were filed against the officers alleging Bogard’s high-profile shooting of Ariel Roman was unnecessary.

Bogard resigned from the police department before a disciplinary hearing could be held, and the police board voted unanimously in favor of dropping the charges against her Thursday because it no longer had jurisdiction.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Butler and Bogard were assigned to a unit to prevent crime on the CTA when they spotted Roman going between cars on a moving northbound Red Line train, a violation of CTA rules.

Roman got off the train at the Grand Red Line stop and was followed by the two officers. Bogard and Butler tried to arrest him at the foot of the escalator leading up to the station’s main concourse, but Roman struggled with Butler and was eventually able to stand up. Both officers deployed their stun guns during the encounter.

Following Butler’s order to open fire, Bogard fired once at Roman as he stood just a few feet away at the base of the escalator. Roman ran up the escalator, and Bogard fired again.

Roman, who was 34 at the time, was shot once in the hip and once in the buttocks. He was taken into custody and briefly faced resisting arrest and narcotics charges. Those charges were later dropped.

A bystander’s video of the officers struggling with Roman before Butler orders Bogard to “shoot him” quickly drew harsh criticism.

According to a written ruling on the decision, Butler said during disciplinary hearings this year that he meant for Officer Bogard to shoot Roman with pepper spray when he yelled at her to “shoot him.”

Last year, a judge acquitted Bogard of felony aggravated battery and official misconduct charges in the shooting. Bogard claimed she was trying to protect herself when she fired at Roman as he ran up the stairs at the station after breaking away from her and her partner.

As the meeting started Thursday, board president Ghian Foreman made a statement on a ruling earlier this month that threatened to cut the police board’s disciplinary power, saying that if allowed to take effect it would be a “serious setback” for police accountability in Chicago.

The decision will allow police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing — and recommended for firing or suspension of longer than a year — to bypass the board and take their cases to an independent arbitrator, who might be more sympathetic to their arguments.

“This decision will drive these cases behind closed doors at a time when it’s never been more important to increase the public’s confidence in the process for handling allegations of police misconduct, and to build greater trust between police and the communities that they serve,” Foreman said.

Next Up In Crime
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards
Boy 7, shoots, wounds himself in Hermosa
Hundreds pay their respects to Serabi Medina, 9-year-old slain in Portage Park
‘Devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples’: Life sentences for 4 leaders, 32-year term for another
The Latest
An overview of Lahaina on Thursday. A wildfire tore through the area this month, killing at least 111 people.
Nation/World
Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
Herman Andaya, citing unspecified health concerns, steps down a day after saying he has no regrets about not activating warning sirens as a fast-moving wildfire bore down on the seaside community of Lahaina.
By Bobby Caina Calvan | Associated PressJennifer Sinco Kelleher | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Donald Trump’s lawyers have suggested April 2026 as a date for his trial on charges he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Nation/World
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Donald Trump’s lawyers say the delay is warranted because of the ‘massive’ amount of information — more than 11.5 million pages — and conflicts with his other criminal cases.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office are implementing various security measures ahead of District Attorney Fani Willis possibly seeking an indictment in her investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ORG XMIT: GABA108
Crime
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
The names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online. This week, a Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of threatening a judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal case in Washington.
By Russ Bynum | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during a joint practice with the Colts.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 292: Why isn’t Justin Fields playing?
So what will Bears fans see in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 