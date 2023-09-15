The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Crime News Loop

Assistant school principal fatally shot by another resident in Loop high-rise, Chicago police say

The 32-year-old man was causing a disturbance on the 48th floor of the building, “wildly” knocking on doors, trying to enter apartments and “yelling incoherently,” according to police.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
An exterior of a high-rise apartment building at 60 E. Monroe St.

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in a Loop high-rise where he was “wildly” knocking on residents’ doors, attempting to enter apartments and “yelling incoherently,” according to a police report.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A 32-year-old man who worked at a Loop neighborhood school was fatally shot Thursday night by another resident of the high-rise building where he lived, police said.

A 46-year-old man was arrested after the shooting but no charges have been announced. The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. at 60 E. Monroe St., where the dead man and the shooter live, Chicago police said.

The dead man was causing a disturbance on the 48th floor of the building by “wildly” knocking on residents’ doors, attempting to enter apartments and “yelling incoherently,” according to a police report.

When the doorman and four tenants went to check, the man struck the doorman several times. A tenant then tried to calm him down and he was also hit and fell down, the report said.

Another tenant, a 46-year-old man, told the victim he was armed and to stop hitting people. The man “turned and charged” at the 46-year-old, who opened fire, shooting him several times, the report said.

The 46-year-old, who has a concealed-carry license, called 911 and waited for police to get there.

The dead man was shot in the chest, abdomen, flank, an armpit and ring finger, according to the report.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the dead man was the assistant principal of culture at Intrinsic School, 79 W. Monroe St.

A school spokesperson was not immediately available. The school website said the 32-year-old man joined Intrinsic’s Downtown Campus in summer 2022.

As assistant principal of culture, his main areas of focus are school climate, student discipline, schoolwide transitions and procedures, and student safety, according to the site. He has five years of experience as an assistant principal and came to Intrinsic from KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools.

Previously, he taught algebra and life sciences for five years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University and was working toward a master’s degree in educational leadership at Georgia State University.

