Man fatally shot on street in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
The 40-year-old was on the street about 12:40 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Emerald Avenue when another person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
