Three Chicago men, two others face armed robbery charges
Four men and a teen are facing a slate of felony charges after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Humboldt Park last month, according to police.
Shortly before 7 a.m. March 24, the group — three of whom are from Chicago — are alleged to have robbed a 27-year-old man while several of them held him at gunpoint in the 500 block of North Harding Avenue, police said. They were arrested 30 minutes later.
Jaquan Martin, 20; Omari Gunn, 19; Renard McGee, 18; and Lawrence Norwood, 18, along with an unidentified 17-year-old boy, are each facing six felony charges of armed robbery with a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a defaced firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm.
