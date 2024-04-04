Man shot, killed in Chatham

A man was fatally shot Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
The 29-year-old was getting in his car about 7:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a blue sedan drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and lower body, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives were investigating.
