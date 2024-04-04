The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in Chatham

The man, 29, was entering his car about 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a blue sedan drove up and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, killed in Chatham
Crime scene evidence marker.

A evidence marker lies next to a shell casing

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was getting in his car about 7:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a blue sedan drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and lower body, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide
2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting
Sean Tyler proved his innocence, but the trauma of wrongful murder conviction has become its own sentence
Body found near water filtration plant in South Shore
Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham
Driver fleeing traffic stop in Auburn Gresham hits cyclist
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
News
1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash
A motorist driving east about 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four vehicles were involved.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Heartland Alliance was founded in the 19th century by Jane Addams, shown here in 1915. The pandemic and the migrant crisis in Chicago has stretched the nonprofit’s resources
Chicago History
Heartbreak? Historic Heartland Alliance to spin off its divisions into separate entities
A spokesman for the nonprofit says the move to break up Heartland Human Care Services, Heartland Alliance Health, Heartland Alliance International and the National Immigrant Justice Center was necessary to protect the ‘long-term viability’ of the services provided by the organization founded by Jane Addams in 1888.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
News
Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide
Autopsy results released Thursday said the 54-year-old officer died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was identified as Selah Cenkersurjit.
By Kade Heather
 
RHYMEFEST-040524-10.JPG
Education
Rhymefest announces he is running for a seat on Chicago’s new elected school board
The 10th District, where Che “Rhymefest” Smith is running, spans from Bronzeville through Hyde Park, South Shore and South Chicago to the southern border of the city. His opponent, Adam Parrott-Sheffer, a former principal and education consultant, was one of the first to file paperwork to run for the board.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Marc Akinfolarin (from left), George Knapper, Mark Loveday, Ifan Gwilym-Jones and Cal T King are among the ensemble cast of "The Choir of Man." Michael Brosilow Photo.jpg
Theater
‘Choir of Man’ is a rollicking good time filled to the brim with song, suds and sentimentality
The atmosphere is part after-hours St. Patrick’s Day celebration, part frat party, and — once the music starts — part cover-band concert.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 