The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in South Shore

The 59-year-old was found about 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, killed in South Shore
crime-scene-e1537396861680.png

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responding about 7 p.m. to the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue found the 59-year-old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot dead at Schiller Park bar
Services set for Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca as off-duty killing ruled line-of-duty death
39-year-old slain in Oak Forest shooting remembered as 'loving father' who'd 'help anyone in need'
14-year-old boy charged with murder in South Loop shooting
2 attempted sexual assaults reported in Lake View
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
The Latest
Luis Huesca
Crime
Services set for Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca as off-duty killing ruled line-of-duty death
Funeral services for Huesca will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church at 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.
By Tom Schuba
 
Back in 2020, the Castaways Bar and Grill located on North Avenue Beach was one of the few restaurants to reopen amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
Food and Restaurants
Popular boat-shaped lakefront restaurant Castaways set to reopen Memorial Day weekend
Castaways Beach Club, formerly Castaways Bar & Grill, closed for renovations last summer. A refresh features an updated menu and renovations costing more than $3 million.
By Jessica Ma
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs put struggling right-hander Kyle Hendricks on IL with back strain amid flurry of roster moves
The Cubs also put left-hander Drew Smyly on the IL, DFA’d Garrett Cooper and recalled Hayden Wesneski, Matt Mervis and Luke Little from Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 
cta_train.jpg
Editorials
Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door
CTA President Carter has held the job since 2015 and has served under three mayors. It’s time for a new captain who can right CTA’s ship and restore public confidence in public transit’s future.
By CST Editorial Board
 
123_1.jpg
Crime
39-year-old slain in Oak Forest shooting remembered as 'loving father' who'd 'help anyone in need'
Three others, including a 12-year-old girl, were wounded in the shooting, Oak Forest police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 