The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody

Elmhurst police have taken into custody a man accused of attacking his domestic partner with knives inside a Portillo’s early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to the Portillo’s off Route 83 at about 5:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man armed with a knife inside the closed restaurant.

Arriving officers learned a 32-year-old man was working in the restaurant as part of a subcontracted cleaning crew with two women. The man had a domestic relationship with one of the women.

The women reported the male suspect attacked his domestic partner with two large knives inside the restaurant, according to a city news release.

For more on this story go to Daily Herald.com

Next Up In News
Kidnappers abducted mother, infant son after Jefferson Park babysitting session
CTA passenger shot on Red Line train during fight at 47th Street
Man pulled from Chicago river in Loop
15-year-old girl charged with attacking, robbing riders on CTA Red Line train
12,000 ComEd customers without power as high winds, severe weather reach Chicago area
2 shot, 1 dead in Austin
The Latest
Eden (Ilana Glazer, left) expects lifelong best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau) to be with her throughout her pregnancy in "Babes."
Movies and TV
'Babes' stars induce laughter with frank depictions of pregnancy and the challenges of friendship
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau play lifelong besties whose bond is tested by impending childbirth.
By Richard Roeper
 
Joe Biden, dressed in a blue suit, waves as he enters a garden, followed by a woman and a man wearing suits.
Columnists
Biden's tariffs on China will bring more green-energy jobs to the U.S.
The president’s tariffs will help ensure the aluminum, steel, solar panels, and other components and materials for electric vehicle charging stations are American-made.
By Ben Jealous
 
This is Acrisure Stadium before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Bears
NFL Draft to be held in Pittsburgh in 2026
The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show in the last nine years.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pork Carnitas
Recipes
Flavorful carnitas are ideal for weeknight dinner or weekend gatherings
Smoky pork is braised for hours in a bath of citrusy beer and spicy chipotles until meltingly tender.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
Anya Taylor-Joy wears dark eye makeup and forehead paint, holding a long gun vertically as fire rages behind her, in this screen shot from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Movies and TV
'Furiosa' is a rousing return to the immersive 'Mad Max' world
In this thunderous prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy burns with intensity as the future ‘Fury Road’ warrior.
By Richard Roeper
 