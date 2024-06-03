3 shot dead in Elgin double-murder suicide

Three people are dead following a double-murder suicide in northwest suburban Elgin late last week, police said.

Police found the three bodies while responding to a home in the 100 block of South State Street Thursday for a wellness check when someone reported not seeing their neighbors in a while, according to a statement Elgin police posted on Facebook.

Officers broke in and found a gun next to one of the people, who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the post said. The three “appeared to have been deceased for some time,” according to the statement.

An autopsy by the Kane County coroner’s office Friday determined each person died from a gunshot wound, one of which was self-inflicted.

Elgin police and the coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond Monday when asked to identify the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin police at 847-289-2600 or send a text message to 847411.