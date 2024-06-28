Horoscope for Friday, June 28, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 4:15 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

TGIF! This is a marvelous day to socialize. Enjoy short trips. Meet new people and explore new situations that expand your world. This is also an excellent day or evening to entertain at home. It will please you to do something to redecorate or make where you live more attractive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two different influences are at play for you. In one way, this is a popular day as it is for most signs. People are friendly and they want to socialize today! In particular, it’s a romantic day as well. However, another part of you wants to hide and enjoy your own privacy. Your call.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends as well as interact with clubs and organizations. Enjoy popularity with others, especially female companions. This is a lovely romantic day. You might also work behind the scenes to boost your income in some way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re high visibility today! People notice you more than usual. In fact, they see you in very favorable terms because you appear to them to be successful, even affluent. (Appearances are everything. Make this work for you.) Your social skills are excellent. Enjoy schmoozing with everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be the power behind the scenes today in some way. In other words, you might create social events, and yet, you’re pulling the strings privately. (Many of you like to do this.) This is also a lovely day to travel and “get away from it all.” Bon voyage!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although this is a fun-loving, sociable day; it’s also a romantic day. Nevertheless, this is a good money day for you, which means financial discussions will favor you, including discussions about shared property, insurance disputes and inheritances.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be accommodating with others today and be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with them because, ironically, this will ultimately benefit you. Someone might ask you to travel with them? Meanwhile, romance with a boss or someone in authority could begin.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a positive day at work for you. Many of you will enjoy work-related travel. You will also enjoy interacting with groups. Meanwhile, romance with someone different or from another culture might be exciting. Perhaps it’s a saucy flirtation?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! Grab every chance to enjoy social outings, sports activities, fun activities with kids, the arts, the entertainment world as well as restaurants, hotels and the hospitality industry. This is a great date day or night. Give yourself permission to have fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’ll enjoy entertaining at home today. In fact, this is an excellent time for a family gathering. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive, which is why it’s a great day to plan to do something with your main squeeze. A great date day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re in a positive frame of mind, which means your relations with others are upbeat and breezy. You’ll enjoy short trips and a chance to talk to people from other cultures because you feel eager to learn and expand your world. It’s a positive day at work as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial dealings will go well today. Respect your moneymaking ideas. Look for ways to boost your income. In particular, ideas related to the hospitality industry, sports and children might prove to be profitable for you. Get out and socialize!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Businessman, investor Elon Musk (1971) shares your birthday. Your enthusiasm often attracts luck. Furthermore, you believe you can succeed and you will. This is a year of service for you, especially with respect to responsibilities for family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Might this be time for a makeover?

