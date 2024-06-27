18-year-old charged for fatally shooting man in West Ridge earlier this month

An 18-year-old from North Lawndale was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a man in West Ridge earlier this month, Chicago police said Thursday afternoon.

Nicolas Novak was also charged for not having a Firearm Owners Identification card and for using a silencer on a weapon. He allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old at about 9:45 p.m. June 8 in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

The man was out walking when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police reported at the time. He was struck in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Novak was arrested in West Englewood on Tuesday. Police did not say why he shot the man. He will appear in court on Friday.