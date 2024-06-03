The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Priest shot in run-in with would-be thieves in Little Italy

The Rev. Jeremiah Lynch, 73, was in his home around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street when he heard noises coming from a nearby parking lot. When he opened the door to check out what was happening, he saw two males attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A Jesuit priest was shot at after encountering some would-be thieves outside his home in Little Italy on Monday morning.

The Rev. Jeremiah Lynch, 73, was in his home about 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street when he heard noises coming from a nearby parking lot. When he opened the door to check on what was happening, he saw two males attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.

Lynch then asked the males what they were doing and one of them pulled out a gun and fired three shots at him before fleeing, Chicago police and a spokesperson for St. Ignatius College Prep said.

Lynch, who is a priest at Cook County Jail, suffered a graze wound on the forehead but said he was otherwise OK.

“I’m praying for the person who shot at me,” Lynch said.

Two of the shots struck the building where Lynch and 14 other priests live.

In a message sent to students and parents, St. Ignatius officials reminded students to stay vigilant, and if they encounter something similar to call 911 and not approach anyone involved.

