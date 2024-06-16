Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Little Village

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning inside a vehicle in Little Village.
Just after 5 a.m., the man, 26, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West 25th Street, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.
