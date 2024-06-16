The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Crime Chicago Little Village

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Little Village

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Little Village
Crime screen tape.

A man was fatally shot June, 16, 2024, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning inside a vehicle in Little Village.

Just after 5 a.m., the man, 26, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West 25th Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in West Pullman
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Boulevard
Man killed, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
Woman killed, girl injured in suspected arson at Bridgeport apartment
13-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
2 charged with operating $430 million dark web marketplace
The Latest
Desiré Borges-09.JPG
Immigration
Lo que Chicago puede aprender de Colombia sobre cómo manejar una ola migratoria
El pequeño y relativamente pobre país sudamericano ha recibido cuatro veces más venezolanos que Estados Unidos, pero ofrece una vía de integración. Fuimos a verlo.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ  and Anthony Vazquez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tween keeps bringing up the gifts, candy and cash she wants
Stepdaughter’s obsessive child seems to be getting the wrong lessons at home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Daily News front page on June 16, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Loop cabaret Moulin Rouge bombed, multiple injuries
Damage was estimated at $50,000 from the bombing, which came as the club at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue was being prepared to reopen after being closed a year by federal injunction, according to the report published June 16, 1924.
By Sun-Times staff
 
White Sox Diamondbacks Baseball
White Sox
White Sox blast four homers in rare rout against Diamondbacks
Paul DeJong, Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa and Korey Lee homered and Erick Fedde worked out of trouble to navigate through six innings and provide the Sox with one of their most satisfying victories in an otherwise dismal first half.
By Mark Gonzales
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 