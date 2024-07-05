The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

A man was shot and killed July 4, 2024 on the South Side.

A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

