Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Dates are set for the great social event of the year in Illinois’ outdoors world—the waterfowl blind draws in late July.
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
This summer, brush up on your local history with tours that highlight everything from architectural styles to underground critters.
About 1:45 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot found six people wounded after two gunmen exchanged gunfire and fled the scene, according to Chicago police.
Two assailants exchanged gunfire before fleeing around 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to preliminary information.