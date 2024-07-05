Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.