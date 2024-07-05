Suspect arrested after Lincoln Park SWAT standoff
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
A suspected gunman who was holed-up inside a home early Friday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood prompting SWAT officers has been taken into police custody.
No suspect was arrested about 6:35 a.m. and no charges have been announced.
The situation began around 3 a.m., when officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a female witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
SWAT responded to the scene.
