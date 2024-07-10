The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 15, arrested in connection with CTA beatings and robberies

Police say the teen attacked and robbed four passengers on CTA buses and trains starting Jan. 8. The most recent attack was July 4.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 15, arrested in connection with CTA beatings and robberies
A CTA train on the tracks.

A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking and robbing several people on public transit over the past few months.

The girl was arrested Tuesday after she was identified as the person who allegedly robbed and battered four people since January on CTA buses or trains, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened Jan. 8 when a 26-year-old woman was attacked in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, police said.

On May 6, a 23-year-old woman was battered and robbed in the 100 block of West Cermak Road; four days later, a 34-year-old man was battered and robbed in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue.

The teen was also charged with robbing a man, 30, on July 4 in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

The girl was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of aggravated battery.

Next Up In Crime
Woman gets 58 years in prison for killing landlord, dismembering her body
'Get the f - - - away from my car': Neighbors recall Roseland shootout that left tow truck driver, man dead
Downstate man who wore Revolutionary War costume and gas mask at Jan. 6 riot gets 2.5 months in jail
La muerte de un hombre al que le dispararon en un baby shower en la Villita marcó el homicidio número 20 del fin de semana festivo
Los tiroteos en autopistas disminuyen en Chicago por tercer año consecutivo, según la Policía Estatal de Illinois
El cuerpo del pastor desaparecido del lado sur fue sacado del Río Des Plaines cerca de Joliet
The Latest
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,400 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 49 known residents have faced federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
CPSBOARDMEETING-022324_22.jpg
Education
CPS proposes cutting administrative costs, restructuring debt to close $500M deficit
If this budget passes the Board of Education on July 25, another deficit is expected later this year once the school district reaches a contract deal with the Chicago Teachers Union.
By Nader Issa
 
Michael Kopech
White Sox
White Sox' Michael Kopech finishes Twins with immaculate inning
Kopech strikes out three batters on nine pitches to preserve 3-1 win
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
TOWTRUCK-071124-01.jpg
Crime
'Get the f - - - away from my car': Neighbors recall Roseland shootout that left tow truck driver, man dead
Thirty-year veteran tow truck driver Dexter Johnson was identified by his cousin as the tow truck driver killed in the incident.
By Mohammad Samra  and Rosemary Sobol
 
Water management employees hand out cases of bottled water to residents in a drive through at Ridge Park in Beverly, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Residents in the far southwest side the city are under a boil order after concerns of a bacterial infection in the water. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago
Boil order issued for drinking water in Auburn Gresham, Beverly, Morgan Park as city tests for bacteria
Thousands of residents are without drinkable water. Many lined up Wednesday at Ridge Park for bottled water handed out by the city.
By Brett Chase
 