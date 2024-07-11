The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
$2.4 million in stolen goods recovered from alleged fencing operation at popular Near West Side sneaker shop

Darris Kelly, one of the owners of Flee Club at 2221 W. Taylor St., and Jerry Walker, an employee at the store, are accused of knowingly purchasing stolen items and reselling them to customers, authorities said. Celebrities like Lil Baby, Polo G and Jeremih have visited the store.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Thousands of suspected stolen items were recovered during a raid at Flee Club on July 2.

Cook County sheriff’s office

More than $2 million in stolen merchandise were recovered from a high-end sneaker shop on the Near West Side with famous clientele that authorities said doubled as a fencing operation.

Darris Kelly, one of the owners of Flee Club at 2221 W. Taylor St., and Jerry Walker, an employee at the store, are accused of knowingly purchasing stolen items and reselling them to customers, according to court records and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Kelly, 44, of Maywood, and Walker, 50, of Broadview, are both facing felony theft charges after a July 2 raid at the store led to the recovery of thousands of suspected stolen items with a retail value totaling about $2.4 million, the sheriff’s office said.

The store is not an authorized dealer for those items, and investigators are working with the manufacturers to determine their authenticity, the sheriff’s office said.

Screenshot 2024-07-11 180221.png

Flee Club at 2221 W. Taylor St.

Google Maps

Investigators also learned that store representatives allegedly instructed individuals to steal specific apparel, shoes and fragrances, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers also found five firearms, multiple magazines, including an extended magazine and a large capacity drum magazine, and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition during the raid, the sheriff’s office said.

Walker has also been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The sneaker and streetwear store was founded by Kelly and childhood friend Sabrian Sledge. It boasts celebrity customers on its social media pages, including rappers Lil Baby, Lil Reese, Fabolous, Polo G and singer Jeremih.

The store has also been the target of several thefts in recent years. In 2022, Kelly and Sledge told Block Club Chicago they considered moving their store after reportedly being the target of four burglaries in two years.

In October 2023, smash-and-grab burglars made off with over $100,000 in merchandise after crashing an SUV into the store, WGN reported.

Kelly and Walker appeared in court July 4 and were ordered released from custody pending trial. Their next court date was set for July 26.

