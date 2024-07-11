Man found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.
Officers found the man, 30, in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said there were two suspects were seen fleeing from the scene.
No arrests were made.
