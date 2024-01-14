The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Death of man found wounded in Greater Grand Crossing is ruled a homicide

The Medical Examiner’s Office found that Cortez Money, who was found bleeding from a head wound in the 900 block of East 79th Street on Jan. 3, was killed by someone.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Death of man found wounded in Greater Grand Crossing is ruled a homicide
CPD_03.JPG

The Cook County medical examiner has ruled a man’s death this month from head injuries he suffered in an assault in Greater Grand Crossing as a homicide.

Shortly before midnight Jan. 3, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a battery in progress in the 900 block of East 79th Street and found 33-year-old Cortez Money bleeding from the head, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Money died Saturday afternoon, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities ruled his death a homicide and said he died as a result of head injuries from an assault.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting
Man fatally shot in Pilsen
Hija de presunta asesina de Marlen Ochoa-López se declara culpable y acuerda testificar contra su madre
Five liquor stores held up in 2 hours on Northwest Side
Thieves take ATM after crashing into South Loop currency exchange
Chicago rapper G Herbo gets 3 years’ probation for using stolen credit card to pay for puppies, private planes
The Latest
A flock of ducks sits in a frozen pond at Humboldt Park as temperatures reach the negatives in Chicago on Sunday.
Weather
Windchills hit -40 degrees as coldest stretch in over a year grips Chicago
The National Weather Service reported extreme cold on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday. | LIVE UPDATES
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2024_01_14_at_6.04.18_PM.png
Columnists
Iowa Caucus Monday: Gov. J.B. Pritzker travels to Des Moines to push Biden message as Republicans vote
As a top surrogate for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, Pritzker is part of a planned Democratic media blitz to elbow into Iowa GOP caucus coverage
By Lynn Sweet
 
Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams shoots and drains a three against Stagg.
High School Basketball
Kankakee dominates Stagg as sophomore Lincoln Williams showcases his potential
Lincoln Williams, a 6-5 sophomore, has a chance to be the best Kays player in quite a while.
By Michael O’Brien
 
UCLA v USC
Bears
Draft deadline looms for USC’s Caleb Williams
The presumptive first pick in this year’s draft still hasn’t said whether he’ll be a part of it.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Blackhawks have played a simpler, more defensive style since Connor Bedard’s injury.
Blackhawks
Breaking down Blackhawks’ play and adjustments without Connor Bedard
The Hawks are 1-4-0 in five games dating back to Jan. 5, when Bedard fractured his jaw. That belies how solidly they’ve played, though, due to a commitment to simpler, more defensive hockey.
By Ben Pope
 