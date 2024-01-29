The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’

“I dropped my son off at school, and that was the last time I saw him alive,” said Blondean Gartley, whose son Monterio Williams was shot and killed last week.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’
Monterio Williams (left) and Robert Boston, both students at Innovations High School, were both shot and killed in the Loop Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Monterio Williams (left) and Robert Boston, both students at Innovations High School in the Loop, were shot and killed Friday outside their school.

Provided

Hours before 17-year-old Monterio Williams was gunned down on the street outside his high school, he was planning his future.

Williams, who always loved cars and motorcycles, had tracked down information about a trade school he was excited about attending after graduation and shared the news with his mom. That was her final communication with him.

“I dropped my son off at school and that was the last time I saw him alive,” Blondean Gartley, Williams’ mom, told the Sun-Times.

Boyhood friends, Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston were shot and killed by masked gunmen in the Loop Friday afternoon near Innovations High School at the intersection of Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, where they were both students.

Gartley was shopping when she got a call from Williams’ dad. Not knowing if it was a graze wound or something more serious, she tried to stave off the panic and raced there.

As she worked her way through the chaotic scene, masses of officers kept her from getting close enough to see if the boy lying in the street was her son. Officers told her one ambulance had already gone to the hospital.

“In my mind, one of them is gone and one of them is still alive, and I don’t know who’s who,” Gartley said. “I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone or something. I’m just praying, praying, praying, at this moment.”

Chicago police work the scene where two teenaged CPS high school students were shot and killed outside Innovations High School in the first block of North Wabash Avenue in The Loop, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where two CPS high school students were fatally shot Friday afternoon outside Innovations High School in the Loop.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

She followed a second ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was told that Williams had died. Donicka Doss, Boston’s mother, got the same news.

“Is that really him?” Doss said she was thinking in the hospital waiting room.

Doss said her son was a “good kid” who liked basketball and video games.

The two grew up in the same Near West Side area and their families are friends, said Gartley, who struggled for the right words to say to Doss.

“I’ve never been through this, it hurts though, I don’t know what to say to her, I hate that this happened to these boys,” Gartley said.

“Every time I walked in the door, he would always come in from behind and hug me and smother me,” Gartley said. “He’d hold me tight to the point where I’d say ‘Okay, that’s enough, now let me go.’”

Gartley is unsure how she’ll ever get used to his absence.

“At this moment, I don’t even know if I have accepted it,” Gartley said. “I’m still calling his name.”

Monterio Williams, who was shot and killed in the Loop Friday, holds a baby.

Monterio Williams, who was shot and killed in the Loop Friday, holds a baby.

Provided

Williams and Boston are two of at least 11 minors who have been shot in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. At least 25 homicides have been reported so far this year.

For Gartley, it’s long been a fear of hers that her children would get caught up in violence.

“A call too early in the morning, I’m scared. A call too late at night, I’m scared,” Gartley said. “I feel like the streets of Chicago are like war. Is it gonna be your turn to get this call?”

Police have not announced any arrests.

Next Up In Crime
Familias urgen a legisladores que avancen el proyecto de ley Karina luego de reciente ola de violencia doméstica
Siete víctimas del asesinato en masa de Joliet eran familiares del sospechoso
2 hurt as shootout over stolen vehicle in Chatham ends in crash
Person found fatally shot after crashing vehicle into tree
Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham
Emergency management class ends in jobs for City Colleges students ‘who want to help other people’
The Latest
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
La Voz Chicago
Familias urgen a legisladores que avancen el proyecto de ley Karina luego de reciente ola de violencia doméstica
El proyecto de ley de Karina, llamado así en honor a Karina González, requeriría que las fuerzas del orden retiren rápidamente las armas de fuego mientras cumplen una orden de protección.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Un mono de nieve se encuentra en el patio trasero de una casa en en Joliet el miércoles. Dos de las ocho víctimas que la policía cree que Romeo Nance mató fueron encontradas dentro de la casa.
La Voz Chicago
Siete víctimas del asesinato en masa de Joliet eran familiares del sospechoso
El Presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden ofrecieron sus condolencias el miércoles.
By Mohammad Samra
 
El presidente de la junta, Jianan Shi, trató el jueves de asegurarles a las familias que las escuelas chárter no cerrarían.
La Voz Chicago
Junta de Educación renueva contratos de escuelas chárter de Chicago con plazos más cortos
El mes pasado, la nueva junta le ordenó al distrito escolar que volviera a priorizar la financiación de las escuelas tradicionales de vecindario y se alejara de su fuerte enfoque en las chárters.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
NFL
United, American airlines introduce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers
Chicago-based United and American Airlines plan to introduce special flight numbers themed after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the Super Bowl.
By Associated Press
 
2024 Diriyah E-Prix, Round 3
Sports
Formula One in Chicago? Series applies for race trademarks
The international racing series has filed trademarks that indicate it could be planning a Chicago grand prix less than a year after NASCAR held its first street race in Grant Park.
By David Struett
 