2 high school students shot and killed in Loop

Two high school students were shot and killed in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

They were shot shortly before 1 p.m. near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, just blocks from Millennium Park, police said.

The victims were students at Innovations High School, a charter school at 17 N. State St., two sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

One source said they were struck when at least one vehicle pulled up to a crowd and masked gunmen opened fire. Another source said a person was taken into custody, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was one of the alleged shooters.

In a call with the Sun-Times, Police Supt. Larry Snelling confirmed that two students were killed.

Lights flashed from at least 10 police cars as officers worked the scene. Police tape blocked off a large section of North Wabash Avenue near a Burlington Coat Factory and TJ Maxx. A sign on the door of a nearby Circle K convenience store said it was closed until further notice.

Police were investigating a shooting Friday in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mohammad Ashiq was at work on the block where the shooting took place when he heard more than 10 shots and an employee warned him not to go outside. “I laid on the ground, I didn’t want to take a chance,” Ashiq said.

Ashiq said he hopes businesses closer to the scene have security camera footage that could help investigators. More than an hour after the shooting, he was still shaken up.

“My head, it’s so heavy,” he said. “I feel dizzy. I don’t want to take the car to go home, I’m going to have someone pick me up.”

Ashiq has worked in the area for more than 40 years, and he said he’s seen thefts and minor crimes but never a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

