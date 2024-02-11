The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Man shot during robbery in Humboldt Park

About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was in the 3400 block of West Huron Street when he was approached by two attackers who took his belongings and shot him as he fled, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot during a West Side robbery Feb. 10, 2024.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot during a robbery Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said, and was reported to be in good condition.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident.

