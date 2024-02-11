Man shot during robbery in Humboldt Park

A man was shot during a robbery Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was in the 3400 block of West Huron Street when he was approached by two attackers who took his belongings and shot him as he fled, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said, and was reported to be in good condition.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident.

