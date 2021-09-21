 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Manager David Ross celebrates Jon Lester after former Cub wins 200th game

Lester won 77 of his 200 career victories from 2015-20 as a member of the Cubs.

By Russell Dorsey
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

You’ll never find manager David Ross rooting for the Cardinals. Unless it’s an off-day for the Cubs and his good friend Jon Lester is going for a big milestone. That’s exactly what happened on Monday as the former Cubs’ ace won the 200th game as a member of the Cubs’ arch rival.

While it was an odd feeling, the Cubs’ skipper had no regrets cheering St. Louis on as Lester was finally able to reach

“I did. I rooted for the red team yesterday, and that felt really strange,” Ross said with a big smile. “But I’m really happy for Jon. That was special. A lot of coaches and the group that’s known him and been around here, everybody’s been following his progression to 200. I was definitely hoping he got it before he got here [against the Cubs this weekend].

“All the losses stink on my end, but it probably would’ve stunk a little bit worse if he would’ve got it here. But now we can really go all in on kicking his butt. I’m happy for him. Very happy.”

Lester was the Cubs’ big free-agent addition that ignited their World series run, signing a six-year, $155 million deal December 2014. 77 of his 200 victories came as a member of the Cubs. He now ranks third in MLB in active wins behind Justin Verlander (226) and Zack Greinke (219).

Twins rough up Alec Mills

Much like fellow starter Kyle Hendricks, after having a long run of success, right-hander Alec Mills has hit a bit of a rough patch. The Cubs’ starter didn’t have a great night against the Twins on Tuesday night.

Minnesota got to Mills early, scoring two runs in the first inning and giving the Twins a 2-0 lead. They’d keep adding later in the game scoring three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead.

Mills allowed six earned runs on six hits over four-plus innings. He walked two batters and struck out four. It’s just the second time this season Mills has allowed six or more earned runs in a start.

Rivas heads to the injured list

The Cubs put infielder Alfonso Rivas on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Twins with a right middle finger tendon injury. Rivas took batting practice before the game, but was scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch.

Rivas has played well in his short stint with the Cubs and has swung the bat well, slashing .318/.388/.409 with a homer and four RBIs. He’s also been able to play both corner outfield spots along with his primary first base.

