Cubs agree to 7-year deal with Dansby Swanson

The Cubs promised they’d compete in 2023, and they sent a message backing up that claim on Saturday. They agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, a source confirmed.

Swanson had plenty of suitors. Free agency opened with four top-tier shortstops on the market. But Swanson became the last man standing, as the other three shortstops signed in the span of eight days, all for at least 11 years and $280 million.

Swanson poised to give the Cubs an offensive boost. He doesn’t have as long of an offensive track record as Carlos Correa, Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts. But Swanson, 28, had the best season of his career in 2022, showing a high upside just before hitting free agency. He earned his first All-Star selection this past season, won his first Gold Glove, and slashed .277/.329/.447.

The year before, he helped lead the Braves to a World Series title.

Swanson’s defensive prowess makes him an especially good fit for the Cubs. With him at shortstop, homegrown middle infielder Nico Hoerner is expected to move back to second base, where he was a Gold Glove finalist two years ago.

Playing Swanson and Hoerner side by side gives the Cubs a standout duo up the middle as the ban on defensive shifts goes into place for 2023.

“It’s really important to have good defense up the middle,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said earlier this month. “A middle of the infield player, you can’t hide in the shift anymore. So, I think that’s going to expose those guys even more, and it makes athleticism and defense in the middle of the infield that much more important.”

Swanson has ties to Chicago through his wife, Red Stars and US Women’s National Team star Mallory Pugh. The pair married last weekend.

Both Hoyer and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts have talked about the team’s financial flexibility leading into this offseason. But entering this weekend, they had yet to make a statement signing.

